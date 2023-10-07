From the Celtic Manor's world class courses to the stunning setting of The Rolls of Monmouth, golf fans are spoilt for choice.

From our archive are a selection of pictures of this well established sport.

Rolls of Monmouth Golf Club (Image: NQ staff)The Rolls of Monmouth Golf Club in 1984.

Newport Golf Clubhouse in 1992 (Image: NQ staff)Newport Golf Clubhouse in 1992.

Parc Golf Centre in 1992 (Image: NQ staff)Parc Golf Centre in 1992.

Wernddu Golf Club in 1992 (Image: NQ staff)Wernddu Golf Club in 1992.

Talywain Golf Range in 1990 (Image: NQ staff)Talywain Golf Range in 1990.

Parc Golf Club in 1993 (Image: NQ staff)Parc Golf Club in 1993.

St Mellons Golf Club in 1992.

Peterstone Golf Club in 1994 (Image: NQ staff)Peterstone Golf Club in 1994.

Peterstone Golf Club lounge bar in 1991 (Image: NQ staff)Peterstone Golf Club lounge bar in 1991.

West Mon Golf Club in 1991 (Image: NQ staff)West Mon Golf Club in 1991.