GWENT boasts some first class golf courses in stunning settings with popular clubhouses attached to the venues.

From the Celtic Manor's world class courses to the stunning setting of The Rolls of Monmouth, golf fans are spoilt for choice.

From our archive are a selection of pictures of this well established sport.

South Wales Argus: Rolls of Monmouth Golf ClubRolls of Monmouth Golf Club (Image: NQ staff)The Rolls of Monmouth Golf Club in 1984.

South Wales Argus: Newport Golf Clubhouse in 1992Newport Golf Clubhouse in 1992 (Image: NQ staff)Newport Golf Clubhouse in 1992.

South Wales Argus: Parc Golf Centre in 1992Parc Golf Centre in 1992 (Image: NQ staff)Parc Golf Centre in 1992.

South Wales Argus: Wernddu Golf Club in 1992Wernddu Golf Club in 1992 (Image: NQ staff)Wernddu Golf Club in 1992.

South Wales Argus: Talywain Golf Range in 1990Talywain Golf Range in 1990 (Image: NQ staff)Talywain Golf Range in 1990.

South Wales Argus: Parc Golf Club in 1993Parc Golf Club in 1993 (Image: NQ staff)Parc Golf Club in 1993.

South Wales Argus: St Mellons Golf Club in 1992.

South Wales Argus: Peterstone Golf Club in 1994Peterstone Golf Club in 1994 (Image: NQ staff)Peterstone Golf Club in 1994.

South Wales Argus: Peterstone Golf Club lounge bar in 1991Peterstone Golf Club lounge bar in 1991 (Image: NQ staff)Peterstone Golf Club lounge bar in 1991.

South Wales Argus: West Mon Golf Club in 1991West Mon Golf Club in 1991 (Image: NQ staff)West Mon Golf Club in 1991.

South Wales Argus: