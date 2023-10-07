GWENT boasts some first class golf courses in stunning settings with popular clubhouses attached to the venues.
From the Celtic Manor's world class courses to the stunning setting of The Rolls of Monmouth, golf fans are spoilt for choice.
From our archive are a selection of pictures of this well established sport.
The Rolls of Monmouth Golf Club in 1984.
Newport Golf Clubhouse in 1992.
Parc Golf Centre in 1992.
Wernddu Golf Club in 1992.
Talywain Golf Range in 1990.
Parc Golf Club in 1993.
St Mellons Golf Club in 1992.
Peterstone Golf Club in 1994.
Peterstone Golf Club lounge bar in 1991.
West Mon Golf Club in 1991.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here