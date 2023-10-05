The westbound carriageway is to be fully closed, and one lane of eastbound carriageway will be shut, from 6am on Saturday, October 7, until 8pm on Sunday.

Inspections of the tower by abseilers from the portal above the road will also take place during the closure.

Those travelling over the course of October and November will face diversions as the bridge is also set to close four times in the upcoming weeks.

Planned closures of the M48 Severn Bridge:

6am on Saturday, October 7, until 8pm on Sunday, October 8 – westbound carriageway fully closed; one lane of eastbound carriageway shut.

6am on Saturday, October 21, until 8pm on Sunday, October 22 - westbound carriageway fully closed; one lane of eastbound carriageway shut.

6am on Saturday, November 4, until 8pm on Sunday, November 5 – full closure of the bridge in both directions.

6am on Saturday, November 11, until 8pm on Sunday, November 12 full closure of the bridge in both directions.

National Highways programme delivery manager, Chris Pope, said: “It is important we carry out the resurfacing work now to tackle a number of deteriorating patches on the road as the cold and wintry weather could accelerate the damage and lead to unplanned, emergency repairs.

“The M48 Severn Bridge needs a specialist surfacing material which takes longer to apply than that traditionally used on roads. We will therefore need a number of weekend closures to carry out the necessary work.

“We are grateful to people for their patience while this essential maintenance is carried out.”

Other works will also take place during the closures including inspections of the tower by abseilers from the portal above the road.

Traffic will be diverted via the M4 Prince of Wales bridge and those travelling are advised to allow extra time for journeys while the works take place.