The dragon, with fish tail and webbed feet, is near Newport Castle on the railway bridge over this busy interchange. The sea dragon forms part of the civic badge of Newport City Council as it was part of the coat of arms for the former county borough.

It seems there were two of them and many of our readers would like to see the remaining dragon re-painted. Here's what our readers had to say:

The Old Green Crossing Dragon

Lindsey Jenkins said: "It was one of a pair. I believe the other was set fire to. Fibreglass burns well."

Deb Sutton said: "Should have been painted red."

Bernice Swenson Nurden said: "It would look brilliant if it was repainted, maybe the artis who did the murals under flyover could do it."

The Old Green Crossing interchange showing the new flyover being erected above the main through road in 1974.

The Old Green Crossing today

David John Holder said: "There was two but did one of them get set on fire."

Simon Jenkins said: "Remember one disappeared. Unlike Newport council to lose something...."

Darren Little said: "My father was part of the council gang that help put them in and he inscribed his name on the back of one of them, either on the head or tongue? They were two of them originally. Wonder if it's still there?"