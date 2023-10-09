As reported back at the start of September, the new series is a horror-comedy from writer-director Ben Wheatley and was originally commissioned in August 2019 for six hour-long episodes.

Filming initially began a few weeks ago, including using part of Cwmbran Stadium car park for parking.

Fairwater Premier had turned into Dambury's Premier (Image: Newsquest)

It is due to continue for the next three weeks in Cwmbran and will later move onto different locations across South Wales, including Llanyravon, Fairwater, Coed Eva, Ponthir and Pontypool.

Fairwater’s shops were recently been given a makeover to resemble the series’ fictional setting of the town of Dambury.

Fairwater's noticeboard became the Dambury town noticeboard (Image: Sallie Phillips, Newsquest)

Co-Star was transformed into Dambury Town Hall, while Franklin’s hardware store briefly became The Old Curiosity Shop.

Co-Star became Dambury Town Hall (Image: Sallie Phillips, Newsquest)

Production company The Forge is currently contacting businesses and residents close to where filming is due to take place, and any information about potential traffic disruption will be shared in advance.

Franklin's hardware store became The Old Curiosity Shop (Image: Sallie Phillips, Newsquest)

Two thirds of the series, written and directed by Ben Wheatley and featuring a stellar cast, yet to be announced, is being shot in Torfaen.

Mr Wheatley’s previous work includes The Kill List, Netflix’s Rebecca, and The Meg 2.

Channel 4 has described the show as “a timely, startling and thrillingly outrageous ride through a green and pleasant land rent by division, disappointment and…death”.

The launderette was also one of the shops to undergo a Hollywood makeover (Image: Sallie Phillips, Newsquest)

The series, which tells the story of a mysterious military convoy which crashes outside a retirement home and turns the residents into zombies, is now due to air next year.

Anyone with any questions or concerns about the filming can contact genzlocations@gmail.com.