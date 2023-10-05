The slip road at junction 26 at Malpas will be closed at the Cwmbran turn off eastbound, from 10pm on Friday, October 6, until 6am on Monday, October 9.

Diversions will be in place, with motorists able to join the M4 at junction 25A.

Traffic will be able to leave the M4 at junction 27 High Cross to get to Cwmbran or Newport.

It’s the second time the slip road has been closed. It was last closed on Friday, September 21, for three days.

The closure of the slip road caused extremely heavy congestion eastbound and is expected to cause more traffic delays this weekend.

The planned roadworks on the slip road coincide with a closure of part of the M48 Severn Bridge. For more information on that closure click here.