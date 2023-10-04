Andrew David Pritchard, 57, of Clyffes, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran was operating from Union Street in the Abersychan area of Pontypool.

Torfaen council’s licensing team carried out checks in February and July and found he was selling food and drinks from a unit without street trading consent, Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court heard.

The defendant pleaded guilty to three offences of engaging in street trading without being authorised to do so by way of a street trading consent.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £100 costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

A bacon roll bought by officers from Pritchard. Picture: Torfaen council

Councillor Mandy Owen, executive member for the environment, said: “We want to make sure that all businesses are trading legally in Torfaen to protect our residents and consumers, as well as our legitimate traders.

“Making sure that businesses have the correct permissions to trade is important to ensure a level playing field for businesses and that goods offered for sale are compliant and do not pose a risk to public health.”

Anyone with information about illegal street trading can contact Torfaen’s licensing team on 01633 647286 or e-mail licensing@torfaen.gov.uk.