Game in Commercial Street will close its doors for the final time on Wednesday, October 18.

But the store will continue to have a presence in Newport as it is relocating down the road inside the Sports Direct shop on the corner of Commercial Street.

The shop currently has a closing down notice in the window.

Store manager, Sam Weldon told the Argus: “We are closing due to rent.

"Other Game stores have moved inside House of Fraser or Sports Direct.

20% off all goods at Game as store closes in Commercial Street.

“So, we will be relocating inside Sports Direct two days after closing.”

Game will re-open its space in Sports Direct on Friday, October 20. The business is owned by Mike Ashley’s group incorporating Sports Direct and House of Fraser.

Game will be the 11th store in Wales to move inside a Sports Direct, the last two standalone stores are located in Caerphilly at the Castle shopping centre and in Bridgend inside the Rhiw Centre.