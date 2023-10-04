He was arrested in Stockwell and was taken to a South London police station where he remains in custody, the force said.

Sharing a video to X, formerly Twitter, the Reclaim Party which Fox launched showed the former GB News host sat on a sofa and pointing at officers, saying: “Look how many coppers there are in my house.”

Fox is then heard saying “That, ladies and gentlemen, is the country we live in,” before putting his thumb up to the camera.

Confirming a suspect had been arrested, a spokeswoman for the Met said: “On Wednesday, October 4, officers arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to Ulez cameras and encouraging or assisting offences to be committed.

“He was arrested in Stockwell and has been taken to a South London police station where he remains in custody.”

Laurence Fox fired from GB News

Laurence Fox has been sacked from GB News after comments he made on air about a female journalist.

The former actor now a politician aimed the comments at political correspondent Ava Evans, during the Dan Wootton Tonight programme on September 26.

One of the comments made by Fox included "Who would want to shag that?”, referring to Evans.

Both Fox and presenter Wootton were suspended following an international investigation but now Fox has been fired.

Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson were both suspended last week pending internal investigations that have now concluded. As of today, GB News has ended its employment relationship with Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson. The internal investigation into Dan Wootton continues. — GB News (@GBNEWS) October 4, 2023

Today, Wednesday, October 4, GB News confirmed Fox had been sacked, while an internal investigation into 40-year-old Wootton is continuing.

Fox's sacking comes as fellow host Calvin Robinson, who hosts a religious current affairs programme on the channel, has also been dismissed after sharing support for Wootton online.

Sharing a statement on the pair's sacking, GB News said: "Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson were both suspended last week pending internal investigations that have now concluded.

“As of today, GB News has ended its employment relationship with Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson.

“The internal investigation into Dan Wootton continues.”

Whilst on GB News, Fox hosted his own weekly GB News show since November 2022 but was appearing as a guest on Dan Wootton Tonight when he made the comments.