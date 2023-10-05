Both Wilko stores in Chepstow and Pontypool closed for the final time on Sunday, September, 17 and Tuesday, September 19, after the chain went into administration.

The stores were bought out of administration by Poundland owner Pepco, who agreed earlier this month to buy up to 71 Wilko stores from administrator PwC following the collapse of the high street chain.

Now the stores in Chepstow and Pontypool are set to re-launch under the Poundland brand on Saturday, October 7.

Stock will include any existing Wilko clearance items at the stores.

Darren Kay, Poundland retail director, said: “We’re pleased to be able to re-open so quickly – not least because our ambition is to provide job opportunities for former Wilko colleagues.

“Of course, we’re not yet in a position to offer our fullest ranges in these stores, but we know customers will appreciate a shop that’s open, trading and employing colleagues to one that’s got its shutters closed.”

Poundland has been prioritising former Wilko colleagues for roles in their new stores, and over 200 job offers have been made to ex-Wilko staff.

The first ten stores opened across England on September 30, Chepstow and Pontypool are the only two in Wales to re-open this weekend.

Poundland aims to open all the former Wilko stores it bought by the end of 2023, with its new lease agreements set to be completed in early autumn.

The group said it is planning to roll out a full makeover of the stores throughout 2024 to become “fully operational Poundlands”.