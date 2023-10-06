At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Cabinet on Wednesday, October 4, councillors received a report that outlined the authority’s digital transformation strategy up to 2027.

The report explained that the strategy sets out the council’s “ambition” to make digital transformation a central part of its approach to “providing high quality services.”

The report said: “The intention is to build good-quality services with those that use and provide them.

“The additional benefits of using digital technology and innovation will support

independence and better-connected communities.”

The council believes that by improving the use of data, better engagement and collaboration will allow them to join up services and “remove barriers” between organisations so that residents can” easily access” what they need.

Cabinet member for Social Services, Cllr Haydn Trollope said: “I welcome this because it comes on the back of the excellent consultation we did with the residents of Blaenau Gwent on our budget.

“I believe this is adding on to it, this is the way I believe we should be going.”

Deputy council leader and cabinet member for the Environment, Cllr Helen Cunningham said: “It’s got a nice balance of taking us where we need to be and using digital in the best way we can butt still keeping the residents at the heart of this and taking in to account that we do have people who are digitally excluded.

“I like that we have two key principles and three priorities – there’s a real clarity of vision there.”

Cabinet unanimously approved the strategy.

The principles are:

Principle One – developing a culture that supports digital improvement and a seamless customer experience;

Principle Two – improving collaboration to make the best use of knowledge and expertise to create better services.

The three priorities are: