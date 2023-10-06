Alun Fuller took on the challenge after he decided to raise money for the Wales Air Ambulance and Velindre Cancer Centre.

He started his challenge with the Undy Half Marathon on September 1 and finished with the Cardiff Half Marathon last Sunday (October 1).

Mr Fuller, who lives in Undy, only started running in November 2016 after a 30 year gap.

In 2017, he ran 12 full marathons in nine months for the cancer centre.

In 2019 he raised more than £4,000 for the Wales Air Ambulance by completing 18 marathons in 12 months.

Mr Fuller works as a sales merchandiser and said he fitted his daily half marathons in around his job.

He would either get up early in the morning or would run the 13.1-mile runs in the afternoon or evening. He also managed to rope in a few friends to run with him along the way.

The father of four said: “People call me Crazy Al, as they think I am mad doing all these crazy, wacky challenges at my age.

"I really enjoy thinking up these ideas and when I put my mind to something, I will do my best to make sure it gets done.

“Some people my age are starting to slow down but I won’t be stopping any time soon, I still have five pairs of trainers to work my way through yet."

The Wales Air Ambulance relies entirely on public donations to raise £11.2 million every year to keep its four helicopters in the air and fleet of rapid response vehicles on the road.

Tracey Ann Breese, Wales Air Ambulance’s events and partnership fundraiser, said: “To run one half marathon is an achievement by itself, but to run 31 in 31 consecutive days is remarkable.

“Your fundraising will help to keep our helicopters in the air and our rapid response vehicles on the road, 24/7, 365 days a year.”