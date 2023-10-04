Huw Davies, from Magor, was driving on the A4810 near the Amazon warehouse and the Llanwern steel plant when he hit what he described as "a boulder which came out of nowhere".

His tyre burst and his car was rendered "undriveable". This was shortly before 11.30am yesterday.

Speaking to the Argus from the roadside, Mr Davies says he informed the police and subsequently the AA.

Upon calling the AA, Mr Davies says he was told he would be taken to a garage in Spytty, a short distance from where he was stranded.

However, after ringing back to check on recovery, he was then told this would now not be until after 6.35pm, by which point the garage was closed.

"It's ridiculous, I've been an AA member for 52 years. It beggars belief," Mr Davies said.

Now, the AA has said it "sincerely apologises" for the situation in which Mr Davies found himself.

The company also said that a taxi had eventually been sent to transport him home, with his car being taken to a local garage.

However, it noted that "overall our members are delighted with the service they receive".

A spokesperson said: “The AA attends more than 8,000 breakdowns every day, and overall, our members are delighted with the service they receive, making the AA a Which? Recommended Provider for five years running.

“We have investigated this and found that our member experienced delays with service and poor communication, which fell below our usual high standards.

“We have now spoken with Mr Davies and have apologised for the errors that led to the delay in service and arranged for him to be taken home while the recovery of his vehicle continues.

"Again, we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused.”