The overall outlook on this inspection is a positive one, with three out of four key categories scoring a ‘good’ grade, and the other, care and development, classed as ‘adequate’.

Inspectors found happy children who seem comfortable in their environment and “have lots of fun” while there. There was praise reserved for the way the children are encouraged to become more independent in a safe and secure environment.

One of the most highlighted points of the inspection was the “warm relationships” developed and maintained between all staff and children, resulting in “positive interactions”.

Staff are regarded as positive role models who have put in place relevant safety policies and procedures and ensure they are followed appropriately, as well as being a supportive person for children to engage with.

There is constant encouragement of the children’s interests, both individually and in group settings, where most activities are governed by the interests to keep full engagement of a class.

The general environment is described as “welcoming and well-maintained” where all risks to staff, children and visitors are suitably dealt with and mitigated.

A “wide variety” of resources, both to play and learn, are available to children and easily accessible at any time they are required.

Specific praise has been given to the improvement of leadership within the service, with a new person in charge. Inspectors noted the “positive ethos” which has begun to be embedded within the staff and children and is reflected clearly in the resulting atmosphere and relationships.

This is even visible among parents, who “speak highly of the staff and are complimentary about the care their children receive”.

All previous non-compliance issues had been resolved to the required standards. Appropriate references had been sought for all staff, and the new person in charge has a DBS verified by Welsh ministers.

Despite these positives, there were some national minimum standards recommendations made, which included:

• Statement of purpose reflects wording used in Additional Learning Needs Regulation

• Accident and incident forms must all be signed and dated by parents

• Ensure availability of healthy snacks and limit sugary options in line with the Welsh Government’s ‘Food and Nutrition for Childcare Settings' guidance

• Ensure familiarity among staff of service’s safeguarding referral policy

• Ensure all staff receive induction training and record this in their individual files

It was also recommended that the service encourages more use of incidental Welsh where possible.

It is expected that these recommendations will have been actioned by the next inspection.