This marks the third time this week that bosses at ITV have rescheduled the programme to air on a different date.

Announcing the news, Corrie's official Twitter account told fans of the show: "A slight schedule change this week everyone. Join us at 8pm Monday to Wednesday!"

Due to this change, Coronation Street will now air tonight from 8pm to 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

October 2, 2023

'Absolutely ridiculous' - Fans slam third Coronation Street reschedule in a week

Fans of the popular soap opera slammed the decision with one viewer expressing how frustrating the latest slew of reschedules has become, writing: "This absolutely ridiculous! Can’t cope with this anymore."

Another fan threatened to stop watching the show altogether, saying: "Nah! Fix it or lose me".

One viewer was concerned with their nightly routine, replying: "Stop playing with my routine lads" with another simply adding: "Noooooo way what AGAIN".