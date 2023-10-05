Drivers were hit by an 8p per litre surge in the price of diesel last month.

The average price of the fuel increased from 154.8p at the beginning of September to 163.1p by the end of the month, according to The RAC.

This would make last month the fifth-largest monthly rise since 2000.

5 tips to help your car's fuel last longer

Meanwhile, the average price of petrol rose by nearly 5p per litre from 152.5p to 157.0p

Why are fuel prices going up?





The RAC has said that fuel prices are going up as a result of the oil producer group OPEC+ restricting global supply.

The motoring experts also attributed the rise to the fall in the weaker value of sterling compared with the US dollar since this is used for fuel trading.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Drivers are sadly really starting to suffer again at the pumps. There’s little respite whichever fuel drivers use.

“Our analysis of RAC Fuel Watch wholesale and retail data shows that petrol is currently overpriced by around 7p a litre, although the price of diesel is likely to go up further still in the coming weeks.

“It’s worrying that retailer margin across the UK is higher for petrol than it should be considering the big four supermarkets were told off by the Competition and Markets Authority for overcharging drivers by £900 million in 2022.

“While many have voluntarily started to publish their prices ahead of being mandated to in law, we still have a situation where wholesale price changes aren’t being fairly reflected on the forecourt.”

How to save money on fuel

Here are some top tips to help you save on your car's fuel. ( PA) (Image: PA)

As the cost of living crisis continues to cause a strain and the price of filling up your tank rises, driving experts at GoShorty have shared their top tips for saving money on your petrol.

Drive Sensibly

One of the easiest ways to save money on your car is to change how you drive. Different ways of driving use more or less fuel. Driving smoothly – not speeding up, slowing down or changing gear too quickly – is an effective way to use less fuel in the current climate.

Go Slower

Going slower is also an easy way to use less fuel and save money. Generally, the speed limit is a good measure. While you should be sticking to the speed limit anyway, going at 70mph rather than 60mph uses 9% more fuel. Going 80mph (even on the motorway) uses 25% more fuel than going 70mph.

Carry Less

Everything you put on or in your car is weighing it down. Heavier cars go slower and use more fuel. An estimated extra 50kg of fuel makes a car 1-2% less fuel-efficient. This sort of weight is easy to achieve in a car. Attachments to your car that should be temporary are easy to forget about. Roof bars and cycle racks should be removed when not being used, as they are heavy.

Shop Around

Fuel costs can vary wildly between different areas and different petrol stations. Finding the best deals in your local area is an easy way to reduce your potential driving costs. Generally, fuel from supermarkets is cheaper than from both chain and independent petrol stations. It is also often possible to get vouchers for cheaper fuel when you shop at the same supermarket.

Care for your Car

Cars that are not maintained tend to use more fuel than those that are kept well looked after. Make sure that you service your car every year. Minor issues with engines or valves can contribute to inefficient use of fuel, and as a result, higher costs.