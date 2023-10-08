Instead of scrolling through endless health blog articles looking to see what can keep you ticking along until your 100th birthday, Dr Amir Khan has shared his top tips.

The TV GP is often spotted chatting on Lorraine Kelly’s show, as he provides insightful information for many health issues, from symptoms to treatments.

In one of his latest Instagram reels, Dr Khan has revealed some ways to help you “not just to live longer but thrive for longer.”

Every so often politicians blame those on benefits for the country’s financial woes



They’re an easy and vulnerable target



I see patients on benefits, believe me when I say most want nothing more than to be free from pain, depression, illness, disability and to live and work — Dr Amir Khan GP (@DrAmirKhanGP) October 2, 2023

Alongside the interesting video, he wrote the caption: “There’s no magic bullet when it comes to living longer, and sadly there are some illnesses that cannot be avoided.”

From getting the right amount of “uninterrupted sleep” to knowing what nutrients your body needs, this is what he advises.

5 tips to help you live longer and healthier

Eat a balanced diet

“Focus on nutrient-dense whole foods, not calories and get most of your nutrients from plants such as fruit, vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes, and my favourite, berries.

“If you do eat meat, opt for chicken and fish.”

Movement

“Find some movement that you enjoy, whether that’s walking, dancing or gardening.

“If you enjoy it, you’re more likely to stick with it and regular movement is good for our mood, our heart and blood vessel health, as well as our brains.”

Sleep

“Not getting enough good quality sleep regularly raises the risk of heart disease and stroke, as well as obesity and dementia.”

“Sleep is not just rest. It’s also repair and the time your brain learns, remembers and creates.

“So aim for seven to eight hours of uninterrupted sleep each night.”

Maintain friendships and social circles

“Studies show that people with strong social circles have less stress and live longer.

“So don’t lose touch with those friends as you get older.”

Get outside in green spaces

“Time spent outside in nature has been linked to better heart health, reduce risk of type 2 diabetes, improve mental health, better vitamin D levels and improve sleep - plus it’s really enjoyable.”

Dr Khan concluded the video by saying: "So try to incorporate these five things into your life regularly, not just to live longer but thrive for longer."