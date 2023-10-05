- South Wales Fire Service reported they are dealing with a property fire on Commercial Street in Newport at 4.15am
- Commercial Street, Palmyra Place, Ivor Street and Hill Street have been closed since just after 3.30am
- Police tweeted the warning and have advised people follow the diversion in place
- Advice is to avoid the area, and to stay indoors with all windows and doors closed
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel