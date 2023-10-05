Live

Newport city centre fire - blaze on Commercial Street

Gwent Police
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service
Emergency
Traffic
Transport
Newport
By Sallie Phillips

  • South Wales Fire Service reported they are dealing with a property fire on Commercial Street in Newport at 4.15am
  • Commercial Street, Palmyra Place, Ivor Street and Hill Street have been closed since just after 3.30am
  • Police tweeted the warning and have advised people follow the diversion in place
  • Advice is to avoid the area, and to stay indoors with all windows and doors closed

