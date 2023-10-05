The Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best awards are awarded by Tripadvisor to restaurants "with a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from our community over a 12-month period".

Fewer than 1% of Tripadvisor’s 8 million listings are awarded Best of the Best status which Tripadvisor said signifies just how good these restaurants really are.

The South Wales restaurant named among the best for fine dining

Pasture Cardiff was named inside the top 10 in Tripadvisors 2023 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Restaurants for fine dining.

The top 10 in Tripadvisor's 2023 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Restaurants for fine dining were:

The Old Stamp House Restaurant, Ambleside Paul Ainsworth at No.6, Padstow The Kitchen, Edinburgh Hide and Fox, Hythe Cellar, Anstruther The Olive Tree, Bath Pasture Cardiff, Cardiff The Mahal, Cheltenham La Dolce Vita, Shrewsbury Launceston Place, London

Pasture Cardiff (8-10 High Street Arcade, Cardiff, CF10 1BB) has a 5-star rating on Tripadvisor from 786 reviews.

The restaurant, giving visitors a rundown of what to expect, said: "Our new Journey begins in the heart of Cardiff in the shadows of the world-famous Cardiff Castle, the restaurant is set for theatre with our open kitchen showcasing charcoal grills and dry-aging cabinets displaying whole cuts of beef ready to be cut into our signature steaks.

"We select our beef from farms in Wales & the South West, all of which have been raised on pasture."

Visitors to Pasture Cardiff on Tripadvisor have described it as "simply stunning" and boasting it has the "best steak in Cardiff".

One review reads: "Absolutely delicious food and cocktails. Amazing service from our wonderful waitress, Bella. Great atmosphere too!"

Another diner wrote: "Wow, what an amazing evening staff very polite great atmosphere, best steak ever ,will definitely recommend and return."

While a third person said: "First visit at The Pasture and would highly recommend. Loved the ambiance of the restaurant and staff were very pleasant with our host Joel who was fantastic.

"We two course a starter and main being the Chateaubriand with both to perfection. Could not fault at all."