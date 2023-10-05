The incident took place in Hengoed Road, Hengoed, at around 2.15pm on Sunday 1 October.

Two boys, aged eight and nine, remain in hospital receiving treatment for injuries believed to be linked to an explosion of a firework.

One boy was air lifted to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children for further treatment and the either was taken to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

In a Facebook post family members issued statements that the boys have received surgery and are in ‘horrendous condition.’

Now, Rhydian Guzvic, the father of one of the boys has taken to social media to appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward and help police.

On the day of the incident, he posted that "my son and his best friend are seriously hurt and both are currently in surgery".

Yesterday, Mr Guzvic posted again, this time sharing pictures which some people may find distressing.

"It's been three days since the mindless attack on my son and his best mate," he wrote.

"Their lives have been turned upside down.

"This could have been your child, grandchild, niece or nephew.

"So please, if you have any information, no matter how small or insignificant you might think it is - trust me it will all help.

"Please call 101 or send gwent police a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300332856."

Speaking to Wales Online, Mr Guzvic claimed the two friends had been out playing at what is locally known as the Sunflower Field.

Three youths are alleged to have thrown an object at them, now believed to be a firework.

Mr Guzvic told Wales Online that the object exploded in their faces.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a medical emergency in Hengoed Road, Hengoed, at around 2.15pm on Sunday 1 October.

“Two boys, aged eight and nine, remain in hospital receiving treatment for injuries believed to be linked to an explosion of a firework.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300332856.”