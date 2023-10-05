The Mercury in the southeast of England could match holiday destinations including Athens and Barcelona on Sunday.

In the latest Met Office 10 Day Trend video, Presenter and Meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “The jet steam is going to push its way northwards ahead of the weekend, which will allow for some very warm air to come in from the south.

“As we go into the weekend frontal systems will remain trailing across Scotland as this warm air moves into the south. For many further south it will be a fine, dry day on Saturday with temperatures getting to highs of around 25C, which is unusually warm for the time of year.

Parts of Europe have seen unprecedented heat to start the month 🌡️



Several national temperature records for October have provisionally been broken



The UK will tap into the heat this week, though our October record (29.9°C at Gravesend in 2011) is not expected to be challenged pic.twitter.com/8cVmcSwoYS — Met Office (@metoffice) October 4, 2023

“By Sunday, it’ll be a more widely dry and sunny day for many. Highs or around 26C or even 27C in isolated spots is possible.”

The hottest October temperature recorded in the UK was on October 1, 2011, in Gravesend, where temperatures reached 29.9C.

RNLI National Water Safety Partner, Samantha Hughes, said: “With warm weather forecasted, we are likely to see people visiting the coast and inland waterways. As it is outside of the summer season, not everyone will be able to access a lifeguarded beach so we’d like to remind people what to do if they find themselves struggling in the water.

“Remember to float to live. Tilt your head back with your ears submerged, try to relax and breathe normally, move your hands to help you stay afloat. When it is safe, then swim to safety or call for help. If you see someone else in danger at the coast, please call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”

However, warm doesn’t necessarily mean dry, as the Met Office gives the following outlook for the UK from Saturday until Monday: “Further heavy rain across Scotland on Saturday, but clearing northwards by the end of Sunday.

“Otherwise, dry with plenty of warm sunny spells. Overnight fog patches also possible.”