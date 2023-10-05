Witnesses reported hearing a fire alarm and seeing customers outisde the store at around 2pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 4).

However, the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service have since confirmed the incident was a false alarm.

In a statement, they said: "At approximately 2pm on Wednesday, October 4, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a fire alarm sounding at Tesco, Penarth.

"Penarth Fire and Rescue Station attended the scene.

"It was deemed a false alarm after checks."