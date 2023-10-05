From DWP payments including Universal Credit and Carer's Allowance, you could be eligible to claim benefits.

Brits are missing out on around £19 billion of unclaimed benefits and social tariffs each year according to a report by Policy In Practice.

You could be among those missing out on billions of pounds worth of benefits. 

But there is a quick and easy way to find out if you are eligible - a benefits calculator.

How a benefits calculator works

Benefits calculators are free and anonymous and help to check what you could be entitled to.

They will give you an estimation on:

  • The benefits you could get
  • How much your benefit payments could be
  • How your benefits will be affected if you start work or increase your hours
  • How your benefits will be affected if your circumstances change

Which one to use?

There are a range of Benefits Calculators you can use for information on income-related benefits, contribution-based benefits, Universal Credit, tax credits, Council Tax Reduction and Carer’s Allowance.

The Gov.uk website recommends using one of the following calculators:

  • Entitled to benefits calculator
  • Turn2us benefits calculator
  • Policy In Practice better off calculator

You can also check with a local benefits adviser to find out what you could be entitled to.

What you'll need to use a benefits calculator

To get an accurate estimation, you will need information about:

  • Savings
  • Income, including your partner’s (from payslips, for example)
  • Existing benefits and pensions (including anyone living with you)
  • Outgoings (such as rent, mortgage, childcare payments)
  • Council Tax bill

The information must be accurate to get a correct estimation.

South Wales Argus: There are a number of different online calculators you can use.There are a number of different online calculators you can use. (Image: Getty Images)

Can anyone use a benefits calculator?

Everyone over the age of 18 in the UK can use a benefits calculator.

However, the Gov.uk website explains you will not be given an accurate result if you fall under one of the following categories: 

  • You are a prisoner
  • Student
  • Not a British or Irish citizen
  • On strike
  • Living outside the UK
  • Living permanently in residential care or a nursing home

Benefits you could be eligible for

There are a range of benefits you could be eligible for including:

  • Universal Credit
  • Jobseeker's Allowance (JSA)
  • Pension Credit
  • Maternity pay and leave
  • Maternity Allowance
  • Child Benefits
  • Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)
  • Personal Independence Payment (PIP)
  • Attendance Allowance
  • Disability Living Allowance (DLA) for children
  • Health conditions, disability and Universal Credit
  • Housing Benefits
  • Support for Mortgage Interest (SMI)
  • Council Tax Reductions

For a full list of benefits or for help accessing a benefits calculator visit the Gov.uk website.