Brits are missing out on around £19 billion of unclaimed benefits and social tariffs each year according to a report by Policy In Practice.

You could be among those missing out on billions of pounds worth of benefits.

But there is a quick and easy way to find out if you are eligible - a benefits calculator.

Millions in receipt of a qualifying DWP benefit will soon receive the second #CostOfLivingPayment for 2023/24, worth £300



Payments are automatic and will be made between 31 Oct and 19 Nov



Find out what support is available to you https://t.co/gx77HJcCAx#HelpForHouseholds pic.twitter.com/LiVNvbtPfw — Department for Work and Pensions (@DWPgovuk) September 20, 2023

How a benefits calculator works

Benefits calculators are free and anonymous and help to check what you could be entitled to.

They will give you an estimation on:

The benefits you could get

How much your benefit payments could be

How your benefits will be affected if you start work or increase your hours

How your benefits will be affected if your circumstances change

Which one to use?





There are a range of Benefits Calculators you can use for information on income-related benefits, contribution-based benefits, Universal Credit, tax credits, Council Tax Reduction and Carer’s Allowance.

The Gov.uk website recommends using one of the following calculators:

Entitled to benefits calculator

Turn2us benefits calculator

Policy In Practice better off calculator

You can also check with a local benefits adviser to find out what you could be entitled to.

What you'll need to use a benefits calculator

To get an accurate estimation, you will need information about:

Savings

Income, including your partner’s (from payslips, for example)

Existing benefits and pensions (including anyone living with you)

Outgoings (such as rent, mortgage, childcare payments)

Council Tax bill

The information must be accurate to get a correct estimation.

Can anyone use a benefits calculator?





Everyone over the age of 18 in the UK can use a benefits calculator.

However, the Gov.uk website explains you will not be given an accurate result if you fall under one of the following categories:

You are a prisoner

Student

Not a British or Irish citizen

On strike

Living outside the UK

Living permanently in residential care or a nursing home

Benefits you could be eligible for

There are a range of benefits you could be eligible for including:

Universal Credit

Jobseeker's Allowance (JSA)

Pension Credit

Maternity pay and leave

Maternity Allowance

Child Benefits

Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

Attendance Allowance

Disability Living Allowance (DLA) for children

Health conditions, disability and Universal Credit

Housing Benefits

Support for Mortgage Interest (SMI)

Council Tax Reductions

For a full list of benefits or for help accessing a benefits calculator visit the Gov.uk website.