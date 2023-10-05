From DWP payments including Universal Credit and Carer's Allowance, you could be eligible to claim benefits.
Brits are missing out on around £19 billion of unclaimed benefits and social tariffs each year according to a report by Policy In Practice.
You could be among those missing out on billions of pounds worth of benefits.
But there is a quick and easy way to find out if you are eligible - a benefits calculator.
How a benefits calculator works
Benefits calculators are free and anonymous and help to check what you could be entitled to.
They will give you an estimation on:
- The benefits you could get
- How much your benefit payments could be
- How your benefits will be affected if you start work or increase your hours
- How your benefits will be affected if your circumstances change
Which one to use?
There are a range of Benefits Calculators you can use for information on income-related benefits, contribution-based benefits, Universal Credit, tax credits, Council Tax Reduction and Carer’s Allowance.
The Gov.uk website recommends using one of the following calculators:
- Entitled to benefits calculator
- Turn2us benefits calculator
- Policy In Practice better off calculator
You can also check with a local benefits adviser to find out what you could be entitled to.
What you'll need to use a benefits calculator
To get an accurate estimation, you will need information about:
- Savings
- Income, including your partner’s (from payslips, for example)
- Existing benefits and pensions (including anyone living with you)
- Outgoings (such as rent, mortgage, childcare payments)
- Council Tax bill
The information must be accurate to get a correct estimation.
Can anyone use a benefits calculator?
Everyone over the age of 18 in the UK can use a benefits calculator.
However, the Gov.uk website explains you will not be given an accurate result if you fall under one of the following categories:
- You are a prisoner
- Student
- Not a British or Irish citizen
- On strike
- Living outside the UK
- Living permanently in residential care or a nursing home
Benefits you could be eligible for
There are a range of benefits you could be eligible for including:
- Universal Credit
- Jobseeker's Allowance (JSA)
- Pension Credit
- Maternity pay and leave
- Maternity Allowance
- Child Benefits
- Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)
- Personal Independence Payment (PIP)
- Attendance Allowance
- Disability Living Allowance (DLA) for children
- Health conditions, disability and Universal Credit
- Housing Benefits
- Support for Mortgage Interest (SMI)
- Council Tax Reductions
For a full list of benefits or for help accessing a benefits calculator visit the Gov.uk website.
