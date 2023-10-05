For the first time since 2019, Fireworks on Parade returns to Rodney Parade.

The event will be held on Sunday, November 5, at the Newport city centre stadium.

The popular event – which has been attended by thousands of revellers in previous years – is described as "the must-see date in the diary for Newport in 2023".

"We’ll have a big range of food and drink on offer on the night, plus live entertainment, and lost of children’s activities," organisers said.

Further news on the live entertainment on offer will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Keep checking our website and social media for the latest news," organisers said.

Gates open at 4pm on the day and the show starts from 6pm. The fireworks are due to start at 7.30pm.

Entry is £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s. Babes in arms are free. A family ticket (two adults and two under-16s) is also available for £25.

Tickets to Fireworks on Parade are on sale now.