LUKE REED, 28, of Beechfield Avenue, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Thornwell Road, Chepstow on March 25.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEE FLETCHER, 41, of Brangwyn Avenue, Cwmbran was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on Acer Way, Monmouth on August 7 and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

He was banned from driving for 60 months and must pay a £154 surcharge.

CALLUM GRAHAM, 21, of Home Farm Green, Caerleon, Newport must pay £98 in a fine and a surcharge for using a passenger vehicle with a tyre with insufficient tread on Caerleon Road last Christmas Eve.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

HOLLY WILLIAMS, 25, of Oxfordshire Road, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway on January 17.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SIMON JOSEPH CLEARY, 44, of Commercial Road, Llanhilleth, Abertillery must pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 in Argoed, near Blackwood on April 3.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LUKE CLAYTON, 29, of Burnet Drive, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly must pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on the SDR in Newport on April 2.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

PAUL SCHOPRONI, 44, of Bryn Road, Markham, near Blackwood must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BEFYNN ANTONY STEPHENS, 32, of Fairfield Terrace, Wainfelin, Pontypool must pay £519 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on Crumlin Road on July 10.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JORDAN OADLEY, 24, of Fentham Road, Birmingham must pay £780 in a fine and compensation for dumping household waste in Ebbw Vale at Hilltop, Mountain Road on November 2, 2020 and above Cwmdraw Industrial Estate, Ebbw Vale on December 12, 2020.

ALEX KEVIN PUGH, 31, of Halls Crossing, Woodfieldside, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £100 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Bryn Road on April 3.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.