The BAFTA-nominated ITV show sees Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis answer all the big financial questions as he aims to help Brits with their money with the help of fellow presenter Angellica Bell.

The show last aired in July when there was a Live Emergency Mortgage Special but will return next week for another one-off special.

The Martin Lewis Money Show to return next week for a one-off special

Lewis will return next week with a Martin Lewis Money Show special to air on ITV next Tuesday at 8pm.

My @itvMLshow is back for a #WorldMentalHealthDay special next Tue 8pm to talk about money & mental health. I hope to have a big bank CEO on. If uv questions to suggest for me or them pls post by reply.



PS it's only an itv half hour (23m) so apologies in advance that I won't be… — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) October 5, 2023

The show is for World Mental Health Day and will see Lewis discuss money and mental health.

Announcing the show's return on X (formerly known as Twitter), Lewis said: "My @itvMLshow is back for a #WorldMentalHealthDay special next Tue 8pm to talk about money & mental health.

"I hope to have a big bank CEO on. If uv questions to suggest for me or them pls post by reply.

"PS it's only an itv half hour (23m) so apologies in advance that I won't be able to cover all. #MartinLewis."

World Mental Health Day takes place each year on October 10.

The day is about "raising awareness of mental health and driving positive change for everyone’s mental health" says the Mental Health Foundation (MHF).

The MHF added: "It’s also a chance to talk about mental health, how we need to look after it, and how important it is to get help if you are struggling."

The Martin Lewis Money Show World Mental Health Day special will be on ITV1 on Tuesday, October 10 at 8pm.