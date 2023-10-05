The top 40 finalists in the Takeaway of the Year category in the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 were revealed today (Thursday, October 5).

Three fish and chip shops in Cardiff and one in Caerphilly were among those on the shortlist.

The National Fish and Chip Awards, now in its 36th year, acknowledges and champions businesses and individuals throughout the UK "who make outstanding contributions to food service to ensure the nation enjoys its fish and chips".

This as well as providing great customer service and giving professionals in the industry opportunities to further their growth.

Where is your favourite fish and chip shop? (Image: Getty Images)

The judging panel - made up of the industry’s ‘a-fish-onados’ - put hopeful entrants through an extensive judging process, testing them against industry best practice on environmental issues, product knowledge and their responsibilities as an employer, and more.

President at the National Federation of Fish Friers - organiser of the awards, Andrew Crook, said: “The calibre of entries for the National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 have been nothing short of fantastic and we are proud of all the eateries that clearly put in huge amounts of effort to be considered for the accolade.

“Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year is a notoriously difficult category to stand out in, but the panel of experts had many tough decisions to make.

"However, we’ve selected an exceptional shortlist that showcases the unwavering passion, dedication and excitement that the fish and chip industry brings to British culture.”

The South Wales Fish and Chip shops among the best takeaways in the UK

Four south Wales restaurants were shortlisted in the Takeaway of the Year category at the National Fish and Chip Awards:

Posh Fish and Chip Company - Cardiff

Fintans Fish & Chip Co – Cardiff

Ship Deck - Caerphilly

Zero Plus Fish & Chips – Cardiff

There were two other fish and chip shops in Wales that also made the shortlist:

Hennighan's Fish & Chip Shop – Machynlleth

Finneys Fish & Chips - Benllech

The winners will be announced at the National Fish and Chip Awards ceremony on February 28, 2024, at the Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge, London.