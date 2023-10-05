Parts of Brynmawr are to be placed under the 48-hour order from midnight today, Thursday, October 5, until midnight Sunday, October 8.

Areas covered include Worcester Street, Glamorgan Street, Bailey Street, Lower Bailey Street, Chapel Street, Orchard Street, Beaufort Street, Davies Street, Somerset Street and the bus station.

Dispersal orders give officers extra powers to direct groups to leave an area if they are involved in ASB or disorder, if members of the public are being harassed, alarmed or distressed or if officers think their behaviour may lead to ASB.

If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.

Police say anti-social behaviour in the area is unacceptable (Image: Google Maps)

Police Sergeant Richard Williams said ASB will not be tolerated.

"Anti-social behaviour can have a negative impact on the quality of life of our communities and it won’t be tolerated in Gwent,” said Sergeant Williams.

"Our officers are committed to protecting our communities and will take action against anyone intent on causing harm or disorder.

“If you have any concerns about anti-social behaviour, and see us on our patrols, please do stop to talk to us.

"Alternatively, you can report your concerns by calling 101, or by sending us a direct message via Facebook or Twitter.”