South Wales Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a domestic fire in Newport’s Commercial Street at just after 2am this morning.

Multiple crews attended to put the fire out, with assistance from Gwent Police to man cordons placed at the Hill Street and Palmyra Place junctions after the road was closed.

Fire crews attended the closed roads to assist the response (Image: Sallie Phillips, Newsquest)The police announced on their X account at 3.30am that they were closing four main roads to traffic, around the incident’s location, namely Commercial Street, Hill Street, Ivor Street and Palmyra Place.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service put out a similar post at 4.15am, advising people to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed.

The affected building was put in a second cordon (Image: Sallie Phillips, Newsquest)A diversion was put in place, with pedestrians advised to go in a loop down Hill Street, down Ivor Street and out on Palmyra Place.

There is also a vehicle diversion still active with police officers advising people to find alternative routes where possible.

Pedestrians were advised to use the Hill Street diversion with Commercial Street closed (Image: Sallie Phillips, Newsquest)Fire crews were on scene just after 10.30am to investigate the blaze further, after specialist equipment had been used in the early hours to quell the fire.

Fire crews were on-site to investigate the blaze (Image: Sallie Phillips, Newsquest)

As of 2.30pm this afternoon, the roads remain closed, with shops in the cordon forced to close during the incident.

Gwent Police are yet to confirm when the roads are going to be reopened to traffic.

Fire trucks were on-site at 10.30am to investigate further (Image: Sallie Phillips, Newsquest)A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At approximately 2:04am on Thursday 5 October 2023, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a domestic fire at Commercial Street, Newport.

“Multiple crews were in attendance, alongside emergency services colleagues.

“A three-storey property was involved in the fire, and specialist equipment was used to manage the fire.

“A stop message was received at approximately 7:18am."

You can see videos from the scene this morning below.