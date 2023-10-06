1. Improves Indoor Air Quality: The AcerPure Air Purifier is equipped with advanced filtration technology that effectively removes airborne pollutants such as dust, pet dander, pollen, and smoke. Its HEPA filter is capable of capturing particles as small as 0.3 microns, ensuring that the air you breathe is clean and free from harmful allergens.

2. Reduces Allergy Symptoms: Autumn is notorious for triggering allergies, but with the AcerPure Air Purifier, you can minimize the impact of seasonal allergens. By removing airborne allergens from your indoor environment, the AcerPure Air Purifier helps reduce symptoms such as sneezing, coughing, and itchy eyes, allowing you to enjoy the season to the fullest.

3. Eliminates Odours: As the weather gets cooler, we tend to spend more time indoors. The AcerPure Air Purifier features an activated carbon filter that effectively eliminates unpleasant odours caused by cooking, pets, and other household activities. Say goodbye to lingering cooking smells and hello to a home that smells fresh and clean.



4. Promotes Better Sleep: Good sleep is essential for overall well-being. The AcerPure Air Purifier operates quietly and has a night mode function, allowing you to sleep peacefully while it works silently in the background to clean the air. With cleaner air, you can experience better sleep quality and wake up feeling refreshed.

5. Stylish and Portable Design: The AcerPure Air Purifier has a sleek and modern design that complements any home decor. Its compact size makes it easy to move around and place in different rooms, ensuring that every corner of your home has clean and purified air. With its stylish and portable design, the AcerPure Air Purifier seamlessly blends into your lifestyle.

Available from AO, Robert Dyas, and Currys prices starting from £249.