The roof at St Aeddan’s church in Bettws Newydd, Monmouthshire, is at the end of its life.

The deterioration has already forced the church to temporarily close after destruction from Storm Dennis in February 2020 led to severe water damage inside the building.

Although the church is now open again, there is concern that the roof will not survive a winter of harsh winds and rains and will force the church to close completely.

St Aeddan’s is Grade I-listed building. It is a well-preserved and well-restored 15th century medieval parish church, with 12th century foundations.

The church retains fine original details, including the late medieval screen.

The church is to share in a £473,750 urgent funding pay-out from the National Churches Trust.

A £40,000 National Churches Trust Grant will help to pay for urgent roof repairs.

The church also receives a £10,000 Wolfson Fabric Repair Grant from the Wolfson Foundation, on the recommendation of the National Churches Trust.

Claire Walker, chief executive of the National Churches Trust, said: "I’m delighted that the National Churches Trust is able to support St Aeddan’s church with funding for urgent roof repairs.

"This will safeguard the unique heritage of this ancient and historic church and keep it open and in use for the benefit of local people.”

The funding will enable the reroofing of the degraded stone tiled roof.

It is estimated that 75 per cent or more of the current roof tiles will need to be replaced.

Rev Kevin Hasler, Rector and Ministry Area Leader for the Diocese of Monmouth said: "St Aeddan’s is a jewel in the rural Monmouthshire Countryside, and our little church building plays an important role for the local community and those visiting the area."