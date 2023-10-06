Luke Brown, 20, of Oliphant Circle, Newport rode the Sur-Ron motorcycle illegally on Russell Drive in the Malpas area of the city.

He pleaded guilty to both charges.

The offences were committed in March 24, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.

Brown was disqualified from driving for six months.

The defendant was fined £170 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £68 surcharge.