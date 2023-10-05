THERE is growing concern for a teen, 13, with links to Newport.
Rory, 13, from Cardiff has been reported missing.
He was last seen in Morganstown, north of Cardiff, at around 7pm yesterday, Wednesday, October 4.
Rory also has links to Llanishen, Cardiff city centre and Newport.
He was last seen wearing a grey coat, black jogging bottoms, and black Nike trainers.
Anyone with any information about Rory's whereabouts is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting reference number 2300336941.
