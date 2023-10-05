That is according to the British Fireworks Association (BFA), who have offered full support to Gwent Police in their efforts to identify and prosecute those involved.

The incident took place in Hengoed Road, Hengoed, at around 2.15pm on Sunday 1 October.

Two boys, aged eight and nine, remain in hospital receiving treatment for injuries believed to be linked to an explosion of a firework.

The BFA is the government recognised trade body, whose members represent the more than 95 per cent of legally imported fireworks in the UK.

"We are sickened by this incident, and have offered our technical expertise to Gwent Police in not only identifying the product involved, but also in assisting to find the source of the product," BAF chairman Steve Raper said.

"Fireworks are enjoyed by millions of people each year, who use them in a safe, responsible and considerate manner and we condemn the actions of a very small minority, who wilfully misuse them.

"The misuse of fireworks (which includes setting them off in a public space) carries an unlimited fine and/or six months in prison. We will therefore do everything we can to assist Gwent Police in identifying and prosecuting those involved.

"General firework sales have not yet started, so the supply is most likely unlawful, and from the limited information we have seen, the nature of the injuries suggests a type of firework that has been banned in this country for more than 25 years.

"Our task is to help the Police identify the circumstances surrounding the incident, the product which caused it and where it came from.

"We don' t want any more events like this."