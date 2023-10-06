Alistair Sheppard, a farmer from Chirbury and Ruth Corbett, originally from Felindre near Knighton, made a splash across social media after their spectacular proposal which was spelled out in hay bales across a valley.

“It took quite a long time we had to get a load of the bales out of the shed and the trailer and I think it took from about 2pm to about 4 pm,” said Alistair. “It was a bigger job than we thought when we started doing it.

“Myself and our workmen were putting the bales out, my dad was in a land rover at the far side directing stuff so it was all looking alright – a big team effort.

“It looked tidy though, then Ruth came home and I managed to persuade her to come for a walk.”

Alistair Sheppard and Ruth Corbett are set to be married this weekend a year after the proposal (Image: Alistair Sheppard)

The proposal came after Ruth came home after doing a shift in her role as a physiotherapist on a Monday evening.

“I came home from work and went for a dog walk, which we usually do. We walked to the top and Al says ‘oh just look over there’”, said Ruth.

OTHER NEWS:

The gesture managed to completely throw Ruth off guard - “It was quite a lot to take in.”

“I looked over and saw the bales, turned around and Al was on one knee with a ring – it was a lot for a Monday evening,” said Ruth.

“It was amazing. After that Al was very organised, he got some champagne at the top. It was a really nice evening. We sat there and watched the sun set.”

The proposal could be seen across the valley. (Image: James Pugh)

The happy couple will now be getting married this weekend with their wedding marquee on the exact spot the bales were placed – a year after the proposal.

“We’re very excited, said Ruth. “It’s pretty much exactly a year since we got engaged and we got engaged almost exactly two years after we started going out.”

“It’s a great way so that anniversaries aren’t forgotten.”

Alistair has said that there will be “no big surprises” on Saturday and that the couple are just hoping that “the sun will come out.”