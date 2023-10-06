In recent weeks, the Fresh Capital has been in the grips of a bed bug infestation as the insects are spotted across its public transport network and public places like doctor surgeries, cinemas and hospitals.

Bed bugs aren't a new problem - in Paris or the UK - but it does appear that the public health problem is getting worse.

Microbiologist and founder of Bed Bugs Ltd David Cain spoke to Sky News, saying: "I think there's probably a similar level of issue in London as there is in Paris at present.

"They're already on buses, trains, tubes, cinemas, doctor's surgeries, public spaces, hospitals."

The difference is that Parisians are talking about the problem, while Brits are "trying to keep the whole thing quiet", he added.

Eurostar and Transport for London are both on alert and are monitoring the situation.

However, it is important to note that the UK saw a 65% increase in bed bug infestations from 2022 to 2023, according to pest-control company Rentokil's data from September.

How to prevent bed bugs

If you're skin's crawling, here are some common methods that you can use to prevent bed bugs from making your house their home, according to Checkatrade.

Wash and dry clothes at a high temperature - beware that while lower temperature washing can be cheaper and more environmentally friendly, this is unlikely to kill bed bugs. Keep your home clean and tidy to give them fewer places to hide. Inspect any other beds you sleep in – e.g. at hotels and other people’s houses. Vacuum regularly. Regularly check hot spots. including near piping, mattress seams and tags, cracks in the bed frame or headboard, chair or sofa seams, drawer joints, between cushions and in the folds of curtains.

How do I know that I have bed bugs? Here are 7 key signs

Experts at Bed Kingdom have provided seven key signs that you can look out for which could mean that you have bed bugs.

Unusual smell

One of the early signs of bed bugs is a strange, musty scent lingering in your bedroom, despite there being no clear cause of it being there, such as a dirty pile of clothes.

When bed bugs feel threatened, they emit what is called alarm pheromones which have a faint smell of raspberries, cilantro, or almonds – and in severe bed bug cases, this smell we be mixed with the odour of dead bugs and shed cell casings which creates a rusty scent.

Bites

If you wake up with red, itchy bites, this could be a sign of bed bugs as they typically feed on blood during the night.

Usually, bites will appear on arms, hands, and legs and will be in small clusters of a few bites, but they can also show up in single bites.

These bites are not usually dangerous, but some people can be allergic – so if you experience extreme itchiness, swelling, blisters, or a fever it’s crucial to seek help from a medical professional.

Blood stains

Once a bed bug is finished feeding itself, the blood can leak out if you squash it during your sleep by sudden movements like rolling over.

If you notice any small splotches of blood on your bed sheets or clothing, check for anything on your body first that could be the cause, like a scab.

If there’s no visible cause of the blood, it’s likely that these stains occurred from bedbugs.

Dark, brown marks

Dark marks from bed bug droppings about the size of a pen tip can appear on mattresses, sheets, headboards, and even your walls, and they’re a lot smaller than blood stains.

They will also give off a faint, rusty smell that contributes to the unusual odour altogether.

Eggs

Bed bug eggs can be hard to spot, as they are only around 1mm long – but they can be found by paying attention to anything that looks like small rice grains in your bed.

They can be loosely stuck to different types of surfaces, typically the mattress seams and joints or behind the headboard.

Shell casings

Often easier to spot than the bed bugs themselves, shell casings are an early sign of infestation.

Bed bugs shed several times during different lifecycle stages, meaning that their shell casings can come in different sizes – but you can spot them by their yellow, translucent appearance in the seams, folds, and crevices of mattresses, or even other areas such as cracks in walls and furniture.

Live bed bugs

It can be quite a challenge to spot a live bed bug, as they normally look for a hiding place, however with a severe infestation you are more likely to notice them.

Adult bed bugs are approximately 4-5mm long, with bed bug nymphs starting at just 1mm.

Their hiding spots can be various places from your bed and the area next to it to furniture and your walls.

What bed bug bites look like and the symptoms to know about

Bedbug bites can look raised and itchy, according to the NHS.

The bites are often seen in a line or grouped together.

The health service added: "On white skin, bedbug bites usually look red. On black or brown skin, they may look purple and may be harder to see".

Although it's rare - some people can have a reaction to the bites and they can become very itchy and there may even be painful swelling.

However, typically the bites clear up on their own in roughly a week.

In the meantime, you can treat them at home by doing the following:

putting something cool, like a clean, damp cloth on the affected area to help with the itching and swelling

keeping the affected area clean

not scratching the bites to avoid getting an infection

For more guidance and treatment advice, visit the NHS website.

How to get rid of bed bugs

The experts at BedKingdom have also shared their advice about how to get rid of bed bugs in your home.

The team advised: "First of all, try to identify all of the areas where the bed bugs could be hiding by using a flashlight and a magnifying glass.

"This includes your entire bed, cushions, cracks in walls and furniture, loose wallpaper, the seam between wallpaper and the ceiling, and underneath decorations on your wall".

The experts also recommend washing any affected bedding or clothing on a hot wash.

They also recommend using a tumble dryer in a hot setting for a minimum of half an hour.

You should place any items that can't be washed in plastic bags and leave them in the freezer for 3-4 days.

They also urged not to use an insecticide as some of them can contain harmful chemicals that can be dangerous when used indoors.

Instead, you should opt for a bed bug spray to use before vacuuming which is typically safe for mattresses and furniture.

You should also clear out any rubbish from your bedroom and put it in the bin, such as magazines, and make space ready to vacuum.

Additionally, you should vacuum the entire floor and make sure to get all of the corners.

Use the small wand to get into other areas of the bedroom, such as furniture and cracks in the wall.