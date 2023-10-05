Gwent Police has issued CCTV footage showing a man walking near Tesco petrol station Ebbw Vale and want to speak to him.

Watch the CCTV footage, below

Police want to speak to this man (Image: Gwent Police)

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We received a report of suspicious behaviour near the Tesco petrol station in Ebbw Vale at around 8.15pm on Wednesday, September 13.

"Officers would like to speak to this man, who was in the area at the time, and may be able to help with their investigation.

"We are also appealing for information about a vehicle, believed to be a dark-coloured estate, which allegedly had two men inside.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including dashcam footage, can call 101, quoting log reference 2300311119.

"You can also contact us with information via social media on Facebook and Twitter, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."