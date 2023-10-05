No one was hurt in the fire in Commercial Street, Newport city centre, but the building owner said he was in tears at seeing the damage.

The property was leased by Rudi's Appliances and Furnishing, which sold fridges and other electrical appliances.

Building owner Manzoor Ahmad told the Argus he had a call from the tenant at 2.30am.

"When I came this morning I was in tears," he said. "Last night I couldn't see the full damage but this morning I could see the building - it's just gutted. The three floors have just collapsed."

There is no flat above the shop and it is not believed anyone was hurt in the fire.

Mr Admad has owned the building for 26 years and said Rudi's Appliances only moved in back in June.

Before that, the shop had been let to Asif Ashraf, who now leases a shop a little further down Commercial Road selling prams, called Top Image Nurery.

Mr Ashraf said when he rented the building, there was often antisocial behavior and drug use in the covered car park area behind it.

"Out the back, I would find needles and syringes," he said. "We spoke to the council on many occasions but they just ignored our requests."

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said they received reports of a domestic fire in Commercial Street at just after 2am.

Several crews attended to put the fire out, with help from Gwent Police to staff cordons placed at the Hill Street and Palmyra Place junctions after the road was closed.

A diversion was put in place, with pedestrians advised to go in a loop down Hill Street, down Ivor Street, and then out on Palmyra Place. Police officers advised motorists to find alternative routes where possible.

A fire service spokesperson said: “A three-storey property was involved in the fire, and specialist equipment was used to manage the fire.

“A stop message was received at approximately 7.18am.”