TIA SMITHEY, 24, of Hawthorne Avenue, Newport was banned from driving for 18 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 159 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on Lodge Road, Caerleon on May 29.

She was fined £500 and must pay a £200 surcharge and £85 costs.

CONNOR PATTERSON, 18, of Darent Road, Bettws, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Maesglas Road on May 27.

He was fined £207 and must pay £85 costs and an £83 surcharge.

JAMIE HUGHES, 26, of Oxford Street, Abertillery was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the Grove Park roundabout, Newport on June 11.

He was fined £392 and must pay a £157 surcharge and £85 costs.

BEN BIRD, 33, of Humber Road, Bettws, Newport was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood, driving without insurance and driving without a licence on Albany Street on May 27.

He must pay £925 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

SOPHIE ELAINE CHAPMAN, 30, of Chepstow Road, Newport must pay £188 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 27mph in a 20mph zone on High Street, Caerleon on May 28.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANNA PRINCE, 61, of Cobb Crescent, Caldicot was sentenced to a six-month community order after she admitted drink driving with 103 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Newport Road on September 11.

She was made the subject of an alcohol treatment requirement and she must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Prince was banned from driving for two years and has to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

GRANT WEBB, 37, of School Crescent, Sebastopol, Pontypool was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A4042 in Llanover, near Abergavenny on September 14.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

NEIL BELL-LANGFORD, 44, of Under The Meio, Abertridwr, Caerphilly must pay £186 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the SDR in Newport on July 1.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

PIOTR PLOSZAJ, 47, of High Streeet, Blaina must pay £186 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road, Newbridge on February 2.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.