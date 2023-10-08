JOSHUA ALLEN, 24, of Rectory Road, Swffryd, Abertillery must pay £453 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to causing £200 worth of criminal damage to a garden fence on June 18.

LYNZEE APPLEBY, 35, of Brynglas, Hollybush, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

NATHAN FRANCIS MELHUISH, 28, of Leadon Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Malpas Road, Newport on March 3.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

YANINA PARTINGTON, 63, of Bigstone Meadow, Tutshill, Chepstow must pay £538 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 20mph zone on Chepstow Road, Caldicot on July 15.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

CHRISTOPHER HILL, 34, of Betjeman Avenue, Caldicot was jailed for 14 days after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from prison.

DANIEL THOMAS, 37, of George Street, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted drink driving with 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Park Street on September 14.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, was banned from driving for 23 months and must pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

JEVAN MORRIS, 30, of Hill Street, Rhymney, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A48 in Newport on May 1.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

CLIFF WARNER, 53, of Tennyson Avenue, Llanwern, Newport must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on the A4048 in Pontllanfraith, Blackwood on April 20.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MARIUS CARPACI, 32, of Duckpool Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Caerleon Road on April 27.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.