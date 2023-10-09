CLAIRE LOUISE BAKER, 35, of Chester Close, New Inn, Pontypool was banned from driving for six months for permitting the use of a motor vehicle without insurance on Baneswell Road, Newport on May 28.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

HAYLEY DAVIES, 35, of Walter Conway Avenue, Cefn Golau, Tredegar must pay £281 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 30mph zone on the A469 at Southend Terrace, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly on April 15.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

MORE NEWS: Paedophile secretly filmed underage schoolgirl taking her clothes off

GARETH MICHAEL CHUBB, 49, of Llwyn On Lane, Oakdale, Blackwood must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road, Newbridge on April 8.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RASIKA LOKU SINGAM KUTTIGE, 29, of Corporation Road, Newport must pay £671 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on Chepstow Road on June 18.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KARL GIBBON, 58, of Aberthaw Circle, Newport was fined £100 for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on White Rose Way, New Tredegar, Caerphilly on April 6.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

PAUL ADRIAN JONES, 45, of Bishop Crescent, Abergavenny must pay £570 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road, Newbridge on April 8.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

ROY ALAN BENJAMIN TAYLOR, 53, of Morgan Rise, Blaenavon must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road, Newbridge on April 8.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

LEANNE THOMAS, 44, of Moyle Grove, Ponthir, Cwmbran must pay £251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate on the B4246 in Newport on April 19.

LYNSEY MORGAN, 38, of Heol Y Bryn, Fochriw, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A469 at Southend Terrace, Pontlottyn on April 15.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JONATHAN PASH, 40, of Penybryn Terrace, Penybryn, Caerphilly must pay £349 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach on April 8.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JURATE RIMKUVIENE, aged 35, of Colston Avenue, Newport must pay £500 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 on Usk Way on July 23.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.