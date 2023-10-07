We look at their cases.

Shane Loughlin

Disqualified driver Shane Loughlin filmed himself on his iPhone inhaling balloons just hours before a fatal crash left three people dead.

The 32-year-old from Rumney, Cardiff was jailed after he admitted dangerous driving and driving while banned on the M4 motorway in the hours leading up to the tragedy.

Loughlin was found alive in the wreckage of a Volkswagen Tiguan lost in woodlands in the St Mellons area of the city trapped next to the bodies of three of his dead friends and one other survivor.



Eve Smith, 21, was killed with Darcy Ross, both aged 21 and from Newport, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, from Cardiff, while bank worker Sophie Russon, 20, survived with Loughlin in the wreckage – found nearly two days later by police.

Loughlin was sent to prison for 16 months and banned from driving for two years, eight months and two weeks.

Richard Bool

A man threatened to blow up his neighbours with homemade petrol bombs after accusing them of keeping him awake at night.

Richard Bool, 61, from Abertillery told them, ‘If you want to go boom, we’ll go boom’, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

There was a history of bad feeling between the “eccentric” defendant and other residents in Valley View Road, Cwmtillery.

Bool pleaded guilty to making an explosive substance an offence that attracts a maximum sentence of life in prison.

He was jailed for 20 months.

Adil Ali

An Amazon worker was caught smuggling drugs with a potential value of nearly £5,000 into prison when he was visiting a notorious inmate.

Adil Ali, 24, was spotted by staff handing cannabis hidden inside a chocolate bar wrapper to hardened Newport criminal Jamie Challis at Parc Prison in Bridgend.

Andrew Kendall, prosecuting, said the defendant was arrested on July 24 and 96.89g of cannabis resin in five packages was seized.

Ali is also a seasoned criminal and was locked up for 32 months in 2017 for being part of a gang supplying heroin in Newport.

The defendant, of no fixed abode, Newport pleaded guilty to bringing a prohibited article into a prison and supplying cannabis.

He was locked up for 10 months.

Liam Skym

A man breached a restraining order preventing him from contacting his ex-girlfriend after climbing into her home through her front window.

The order had been imposed against Liam Skym, 27, from Caerphilly after he had been convicted of assaulting her in March.

The defendant also had a further previous conviction for violence against her, prosecutor Byron Broadstock told Cardiff Crown Court.

Skym had gone to the woman’s home in Caerphilly at around 10.30 on the night of Wednesday, June 21 and “made a nuisance of himself”.

He was jailed for nine weeks.

Junior Marquinne Norris

A criminal with 36 previous convictions for 86 offences was jailed for four years for a catalogue of driving matters as well as handling stolen goods.

Junior Marquinne Norris, 43, from Pontypool was locked up for two counts of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and drug driving with cocaine in his blood.

He was also banned from driving for seven years.

Jonathan Sterry

A conman swindled elderly, vulnerable and disabled people by pretending to raise money for a terminally ill sister.

Jonathan Sterry, 41, “targeted” his victims at a sheltered accommodation complex in the Pengam area of Blackwood by going door-to-door with a bogus sponsorship form.

He collected money after telling them he was taking part in a run to raise money for cancer research.

Sterry, from Cefn Fforest, Blackwood was jailed for two years after he admitted fraud.