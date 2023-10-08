This property offers the potential to do just that.

The location on Griffin Street in Newport city centre could be ideal for some as it's near numerous amenities.

The apartment is being marketed by Sold.co.uk and is currently listed on Rightmove, with the price recently reduced according to the listing.

The newly-built apartment has one bedroom and is “ideal for first-time buyers” with a “well-adapted layout” which includes and open plan living room and kitchen.

A buyer could enjoy their morning cuppa from the comfort of their sofa or utilise the space there is for a dining table and chairs.

The kitchen – the heart of any home – is fully equipped with “modern fittings, sleek countertops and integrated appliances” which includes an oven with an extractor hood above it.

This gives the option to cook from home, but the apartment is also located in the centre of Newport meaning there's no shortage of food and drink options.

The kitchen has plenty of storage with numerous drawers and cupboards - and the storage space doesn’t stop there. The double bedroom includes fitted wardrobes which have mirrored doors ideal for checking out your outfit before heading out.

The apartment also includes a three-piece suite in the shower room with a corner shower, toilet and sink (and storage space for lotions and potions to keep it decluttered).

Along with being based near plenty of places to eat, the city centre location means there’s plenty of retail options in the area.

It's also not too far from the railway station, bus station or Royal Gwent Hospital.

The full listing is available on Rightmove here: https://rb.gy/5lsuc