Alwyn Evans has applied to transform the first floor of the Harp Inn into three apartments.

Each apartment would contain one bedroom, a kitchen, a bathroom and a living room, plans show.

Documents lodged with Caerphilly County Borough Council claim the space was “historically used as habitable accommodation” and would therefore not require “change of use” planning permission.

The pub, in St Cattwg’s Avenue, is owned by Clayton Jones.

The application can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 23/0072/COU.