With an abundance of food and a veritable river of booze - best enjoyed responsibly, of course

So we compiled a list of the top five places across Newport for a bottomless brunch.

TGI Fridays – Newport

This American restaurant is top of our list and offers a two-hour slot with bottomless brunch platters named after New York boroughs such as Queens and Manhattan.

You can create your sharing tower with choices from boneless hot wings, sesame chicken strips, cheese and bacon potato skins, mac and cheese bites, corn dogs, nachos or mozzarella dippers. The sharing tower comes with a bowl of chips for all guests.

Some of the options for the bottomless Brunch at TGI Fridays. Picture: Newsquest (Image: newsquest)

One of the sharing towers at TGi Fridays, a bottomless brunch. Picture: NQ Staff

The brunch is priced at £29.95 per person and includes four glasses of prosecco, four pints of Pilsner and soft drinks, or for an extra £5 you can upgrade to cocktails.

Location: 61, Friars Walk Shopping Centre, Usk Way, Newport

Las Iguanas - Newport

This Latin-American restaurant offers a two-hour bottomless brunch experience from Sunday - Thursday, from 11am until 11pm.

The brunch is priced at £31.95 per person, with more than 14 dishes to choose from, including prosecco, Corona, and cocktails.

You can pay an extra £5.50 if you would like to have a main course from the main menu instead.

Located at: 75 Friars Walk Shopping Centre, Usk Way

Cosmos Cocktail Bar - Newport

This brand new cocktail bar that opened in Friars Walk offers a two-hour bottomless brunch experience.

You can choose from any main menu meal from burgers or favourites, priced at £36 per person.

Bottomless drink options include prosecco, cocktails, spirits, beers, mocktails or soft drinks.

Located at: Unit R5, Friars Walk Shopping Centre, Usk Way

The Ship Inn - Caerleon

This pub with great views of the River Usk offers a 120-minute bottomless brunch experience with plenty of options.

Choices include a pulled pork bun, buttermilk chicken goujons, fries, and more, with unlimited pornstar martinis, espresso martinis, prosecco or rum and gin.

The Ship Inn's unlimited bottomless brunch. Picture: The Ship Inn (Image: The Ship Inn)

The Ship Inn has plenty of options for bottomless brunch. Picture: The Ship Inn

The brunch is priced at £29.95 per person and is available Monday - Friday from midday until 9pm, and on Sunday from midday until 5pm.

Located at: New Road, Caerleon, Newport

Mamma Linas - Rogerstone

This restaurant offers a different experience of the bottomless brunch with its metre-long pizza and toppings of your choice included.

Drinks include unlimited bottomless prosecco, priced at £25 per person for two hours, minimum booking required is two people.

Mama Lina's offers a metre long pizza as part of its bottomless brunch experience. Picture: Mamma Lina's (Image: Mama Linas)Mamma Lina's metre-long pizza. Picture: Mamma Lina's

The brunch is available Friday to Saturday from midday until 2pm.

Located at: 68 Tregwilym Road, Rogerstone, Newport, United Kingdom