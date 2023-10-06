Monmouthshire County Council's brand new care home in Portskewett will provide long-term support for people living with dementia and also short-term support in the form of respite.

Severn View Park Care Home will boast 32 bedrooms and is being constructed by Lovell’s, funded in a partnership of Monmouthshire County Council, Welsh Government via Gwent Regional Partnership and Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

The four homes for eight people will establish a new way of providing care, creating individual households around a communal courtyard garden.

The new design "aims to support familiarity for people living with dementia - a sense of home and being at home".

The development of the new home sits alongside a new approach to staffing that aims to ensure inclusion for the residents in all aspects of daily living.

An important aim of the new care home will be "maintaining connection with the surrounding community".

By connecting and creating new opportunities in the local community through events and shared spaces, residents will maintain a sense of personal identity and inclusion.

Shared spaces will be utilised such as gardens, allotments, village square and village hall where residents and the community will be able to create connectivity.

Monmouthshire County Council’s cabinet member for social care, safeguarding and accessible health cllr, Ian Chandler, said: “It’s exciting to see the development of Severn View Park Care Home.

"The innovative way of providing care to people with dementia will allow them to truly stay connected to the community.

"We have a duty to provide for the most vulnerable residents in our community and the opening of this brand new care home will allow people in Monmouthshire to receive the best care possible.”