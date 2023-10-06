At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday, October 5, councillors discussed a proposal by Richard Webber, who wanted to convert number 67 Marine Street into four self-contained flats.

The application had been called in front of the committee for a decision by one of the councillors who represents Cwm.

The site is made up of a two-storey house located at the end of a terrace fronting onto Marine Street and Aubrey Terrace.

The house has an “outbuilding” as well as another two-storey outbuilding at the bottom of the garden.

These would also be converted to provide flats as part of the scheme and each one will have their own front door.

Planning officer Joanne Clare explained that the council had refused a previous application for the site due to the lack of off street parking.

At the time county planners said that the extra vehicles parking on the street would “intensify” the limited on-street parking in the area.

To get around this issue the new submission includes off street parking for three vehicles at the site.

This would be done by “removing” the side boundary wall which would allow a new access from Aubrey Terrace to be created there.

67 Marine Street side view from Aubrey Terrace in Cwm near Ebbw Vale- councillors are set to discuss proposals to convert the house and outbuildings into flats. From Google Streetview.

Due to the changes in the new proposal, Ms Clare advised councillors approve the scheme.

Independent county borough councillors George Humphreys is one of the two members for Cwm, he spoke at the meeting in favour of the application, but due to the rules governing the committee was not allowed to vote on it.

Cllr Humphreys said: “This particular property is special to me as it was my grandparents’. Years ago it was a corner shop.

“I know every nook and cranny of the place.

“For me it’s welcome that someone is prepared to put their hard earned cash and time into renovating it to make it suitable for tenants.

Cllr George Humphreys

“It’s going to make the area better.”

He added that he was surprised that the first application to convert the property into flats had been rejected last year due to the lack of car parking.

Cllr Humphreys said: “That was strange as just 20 yards over the road there’s room for 50 vehicles, but anyway, fair play he’s altered the plans and for me it’s welcoming and needed.

“I hope it goes through as Cwm needs investment and it can only be a good addition to a deprived area.”

Cllr David Wilkshire said: “It makes sense to bring these old buildings back into use and tidy up an area as there are parts of Cwm that have been derelict for years.”

The committee moved to a vote and the application was unanimously approved.