The very first SpudFest – a free festival inspired by a sculpture which shares a resemblance to a baked potato wrapped in foil – is taking place on Saturday, October 21.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the big day…

What inspired SpudFest?





Earlier this year a sculpture of a pebble – which cost £6,000 – was placed on Chepstow riverbank to celebrate a decade of the Wales Coast Path.

Those who had their eyes peeled noticed that the sculpture – by Michael Johnson – resembles a potato wrapped in tinfoil and it escalated from there.

"Chepstow SpudFest is a perfect opportunity to build on the undeniable interest in the sculpture that has been generated since its unveiling,” said Chepstow Mayor Cllr Margaret Griffiths.

"We hope that the Spudfest will help to promote the town, its culture and attractions and will boost engagement with the community."

When and where is SpudFest 2023?





The free festival is taking place in Chepstw from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, October 21. There will be events at The Drill Hall, on the riverbank, and at the Castle Dell. It's family friendly with people welcome to bring along their tots.

What events will take place?





There will be sports events, including a potato sack race – with people wanting to take part in these asked to put their name down in advance by calling Chepstow Town Council.

For more details call Chepstow Town Council on 01291 626370. There's no need for spec-taters to register if they are not taking part.

Guests can also expect a mash-up of fancy dress, music, stalls, talks, and competitions for adults and children.

The competitions are all inspired by potatoes with all entries to be staged at The Drill Hall by 11am on the day (allowing people to admire - or roast - the submissions). Winners will be announced by the Town Mayor at 3.30pm.

How can I volunteer or enquire about having a stall?





Call Chepstow Town Council on 01291 626370. The stalls will be free and, due to limited numbers, will be dished out on a first come, first served basis.

How can I stay updated?





A Facebook group has been set up for SpudFest and is available here: facebook.com/groups/587091073400543