Property adviser, Christie & Co has revealed the sale of Bargain Booze in Chepstow.

Located within a busy residential estate, Bargain Booze has been owned and operated by the Pitt family for the last 15 years and came to the market to allow the couple to retire.

The convenience store has been purchased by Pradeep Thangaraj, who plans to operate the business alongside his family.

The family are experienced retail operators who currently run a business called VS Wine Limited.

Ashley Clements, finance consultant at Christie Finance who secured funding for the sale, said: “It was a pleasure to work with Mr. Pradeep to achieve the funding required to assist with the purchase.

"I look forward to working with them in the future”

Joe Brayne, senior business agent at Christie and Co, who handled the sale, said: “It was a pleasure to work with Mr and Mrs Pitt throughout the process.

"The new buyer has a wealth of experience in retail and is looking to continue to add to the portfolio.”