Speeding is one of the largest contributing factors to collisions on Welsh roads according to GoSafe - a partnership made up of authorities including the Welsh Government and Wales emergency services.

Not only is it dangerous but it can land you a fine and three points on your licence.

The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three penalty points added to your licence.

In certain circumstances, drivers will be eligible to attend a Driver Education Course, which will incur a cost, but you will not have penalty points added to your licence.

Speeding to save a few extra minutes just isn’t worth it. So please take time to plan your journey and allow extra time for unexpected delays such as traffic jams and diversions.#KnowTheLimits #BeSafe #GoSafe pic.twitter.com/UXUeQ6ZlQi — GanBwyll / GoSafe (@GoSafeCymru) July 26, 2023

The aim of the GoSafe partnership is to "make people safer on Welsh Roads by reducing casualties and saving lives".

So to keep drivers safe and reduce speeding, GoSafe has mapped the location of every single mobile speed camera set to be active in Wales in September 2023.

Full list of mobile speed cameras in South Wales in October 2023

Speed limits on residential roads across Wales were reduced to 20mph from 30mph last month in an attempt to make streets safer and reduce the number of collisions and severe injuries.

A number of mobile and fixed speed cameras have been put in place across South Wales as part of the change to ensure motorists are keeping to the new 20mph speed limit.

The location of these 20mph speed cameras can be seen here.

Mobile and fixed speed cameras have been introduced across south Wales to monitor the new 20mph speed limit on residential roads. (Image: Getty Images)

Motorists will need to also keep an eye out for a host of other mobile speed cameras set up across south Wales this month - including in Newport, Blaenau and Monmouthshire.

According to the GoSafe safety camera location search map, these are the locations where you will find mobile speed cameras in Powys in October 2023:

Newport

A48 - Castleton (near motel)

A48 - Berryhill

A468 - Caerphilly Road, Rhiwderin

A467 - Southbound (50 mph section)

Bassaleg Road

B4591 - Risca Road/Glasllwch Crescent

Allt-yr-yn Avenue x2

B4237 - Cardiff Rd/Waterloo Rd to Clytha Square

Corporation Road, Lysaght Village

Corporation Road, Newport

Cromwell Road, Newport

B4237 - Chepstow Road (near One Stop)

Pillmawr Road, Newport

B4596 - Caerleon Rd/East of Beaufort Rd

B4237 - Chepstow Rd, The Coldra

High Street, Caerleon

Ponthir Road, Caerleon

B4245 - Magor Rd, Langstone

Blaenau

A467 - Aberbeeg Road (near Warm Turn Aberbeeg)

A4046 - Station Road, Waunllwyd

Bournville Road, Blaina

A467 - Abertillery Road, Blaina

New Road, Nantyglo

Chapel Road, Nantyglo

A4047 - Beaufort Hill and King Street, Brynmawr

A4046 - College Road, Ebbw Vale

Queens Villas/Beaufort Road, Ebbw Vale

B4478 - Letchworth Road to Eureka Place

A4046 - Ebbw Vale (near Tesco's)

Caerphilly

B4591 - Risca Road, Rogerstone

B4591 - Risca Road (near Welsh Oak PH, Pontymister)

A468 - Machen Village

B4623 - Mountain Road

B4263 - Bowls Terrace/Mill Road

Greenway, Bedwas House Industrial Estate, Bedwas

Wingfield Crescent, Llanbradach

A472 - Ystrad Mynach to Nelson

Main Road, Maesycymmer

Victoria Road, Fleur-de-Lis, Blackwood

A469 - New Rd, Tir Y Berth

B4254 - Church Road, Gelligaer to Penpedairheol Lights

B4251 - Newbridge Road, Pontllanfraith

Pant Road, Newbridge

Oakdale Terrace, Penmaen

North Road, Newbridge

Bryn Howard Terrace and Syr Daffyd Ave, Oakdale

B4251 - Kendon Hill

A472 - Hafod yr ynys Road, Hafodyrynys

Pengam Road

B4511 - Bedwellty Road, Aberbargoed

A4048 - Argoed

Bailey Street, Deri

A469 Pleasant View, Tirphil

White Rose Way, New Tredegar

A4048 - Newport Road, Hollybush

Monmouthshire

B4245 - Magor

M4 - Toll Plaza, Westbound to Toll Plaza

C136 - Chepstow Rd and Sandy Lane, Caldicot

B4245 - Caldicot Bypass

A48 - Caerwent (within 30mph gated section)

A466 - St Lawrence Road, Chepstow

Llangybi

Devauden Road, St. Arvans

A466, St Arvans to Livox Bends

B4293 - Devauden

A472 - Little Mill (30s)

B4598 - Porthycarne Street/Abergavenny Road

Monmouth Road, Usk

Chepstow Road - Llansoy

B4293 - Llanishen

A466 - Llandogo

A466 - Redbrook Road, Monmouth

Dixton Road, Monmouth

A466 - Hereford Road, Monmouth

A465 - Pandy Village, Offa's Tavern to Rhos Gwyn

A4077 - Crickhowell Road, Gilwern, Abergavenny

A40 - Brecon Road, Neville Hall, Abergavenny

A40 - Monmouth Road, Abergavenny

Merthyr Road, Llanfoist

B4269 - Llanellen

Torfaen

Newport Road, Llanturnham, Cwmbran

Holybush Way, Cwmbran

Henllys Way (near Pentre Close, Cwmbran)

Henllys Way (Nr Tolpath)

Llanfrechfa Way, Cwmbran

Greenmeadow Way, Cwmbran

C276 - Ty Gwyn Way (near Marlborough Rd)

Ty Gwyn Way, Cwmbran (near Community Farm)

Greenforge Way, Cwmbran

Station Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool

Usk Road, New Inn, Pontypool

The Highway, New Inn

A472 - Pontymoile Gyratory, Skew Fields to Pontypool

Crumlin Road, Pontypool

A4043 - Snatchwood Road, St Lukes Road

B4246 - Freeholdland Rd and Limekiln Rd, Abersychan

B4246 - New Rd, Garndiffaith

B4246 - Varteg, Abersychan

B4248 - Garn Rd, Blaenavon

See the location of every mobile speed cameras set to be in place across south Wales in October. (Image: Getty Images)

Cardiff

M4 - Junctions 33 to 34, Bridge Site

A48 - Cowbridge Rd West (opposite The Culverhouse PH)

St Fagan's Road, Fairwater

B4262 - Heol Isaf, Radyr (Scout Hall)

Lansdowne Road, Cardiff

Romilly Road, Canton

Llandaf Road, Cardiff

Pencisely Road, Cardiff

Merthyr Road, The Philog

Merthyr Road

A470 - Manor Way, Whitchurch High School

Pantbach Road, Cardiff

Thornhill Road, Cardiff

Ty Draw Road, Roath

Lake Road West, Roath

Lake Road East, Roath

Heath Park Avenue, Cardiff

Heathwood Road, Cardiff

A48 - Llanedeyrn

Ball Road, Llanrumney

Ty Winch Road, Old St Mellons

Willowbrook Drive (near Heritage Park, Cardiff)

Cypress Drive, St Mellons

Merthyr

Forest Road, Treharris

A4054 - Cardiff Road, Merthyr Vale

A470 - Aberfan

Plymouth Street, Merthyr Tydfil

A4102 - Swansea Road, Gellideg, Merthyr Tydfil

High Steet, Penydarren

Gurnos Road, Merthyr Tydfil

Bridgend

A4061 - Aber Road/Nant-Y-Moel

Cymmer Road, Bryn Terrace/Caerau

Heol Tywith, Nantyffyllon

Heol Ty Gwyn, Maesteg

A4061 - Ogmore Vale

A4061 - Lewistown, Ogmore Vale

A4093 - Blackmill

A4063 - Bridgend Road, Llangynwyd

A4063 - Coytrahen Village

Maesteg Road, Tondu

A4061 - Bryncethin (near Heol Canola)

M4 - East of Junction 36 (near Sarn)

Litchard Hill, Litchard Cross (Coity Rd)

B4281 - Farm Road, Cefn Cribwr

B4281 - Cefn Road, Cefn Cribwr

High Street, Kenfig Hill

Kingsway, Bridgend Industrial Estate

B4622 - Broadlands Link Road

A473 - Bryntirion Hill

West Road, Nottage

Fulmer Road, Porthcawl

Rhondda Cynon Taff

M4 - Overbridge (2 km east of J35)

A4222 - Cowbridge Road, Brynsadler

A4119 - Mwyndy Cross, Pontyclun

B4595 - Brynteg, Llantrisant to Beddau

C104 - Station Road, Church Village (outside No.16)

Church Road, Tonteg

Gwalia Grove, Rhydfelin

B4278 - Penrhiwfer Road, Tonyrefail (near Kwik Save store)

A4054 - Pentrebach Road (near No.31, Pontypridd)

Cilfynydd Road, Cilfynydd

A4233 - Ynyshir, Porth

Penrhys Road, Tylorstown

Tyntyla Road, Llwynapia

Pentwyn Road, Ton Pentre

A4059 - New Road, Mountain Ash (near petrol station)

A470 - Abercynon-Pentrebach

Cwmbach Road, Aberdare

Cwmdare Road, Cwmdare, Aberdare

B4276 - Llwydcoed Road, Merthyr Road, Lwydcoed

A4059 - Chapel Road, Penderyn

#GoSafe is all about saving lives.

Driving carefully is one way of contributing to road safety in Wales.



We want to make Welsh roads safer for everyone. pic.twitter.com/z9CH11qwGB — GanBwyll / GoSafe (@GoSafeCymru) August 7, 2023

Vale of Glamorgan

B4267 - South Road, Sully

A4055 - Cardiff Rd, Dinas Powys

Plymouth Road, Barry Island

A4050 - Jenner Road, Barry

Romilly Park Road, Barry

A4226- Waycock Road, Rhoose

A48 - Bonvilston, Wenvoe (outside Police Station)

A48 - St Nicholas

Unnamed Rd, Pendoylan

A4222 - Cowbridge Road, Ystradowen

Cowbridge Road, St Athan (near Bingle Lane)

Boverton Road, Boverton, Llantwit Major

Llangan Primary School, Cowbridge

B4265 - St Brides Road, St Brides Major

Llantwit Road, Wick

A48 - Crack Hill, Brocastle

A48 - Brocastle

B4524 - Corntown Road, Corntown

B4265 - St Brides Major

Neath Port Talbot

B4069 - Brynamman Rd, Brynamman

A4109 - Pantyffordd, Golwg y Bryn

A474 - Commercial Road, Rhyd y Fro

A474 - Graig Road, Alltwen

A474 - Neath Road, Rhos

Swansea Road, Trebanos

Penscynnor - Pleasant Hill, Cilfrew

A4109 - Main Road, Aberdulais

B4424 - Neath Road, Tonna

B4290 - New Road, Jersey Marine

Shelone Road, Briton Ferry

Baglan Way, Port Talbot

Willow Way, Old Road, Baglan

Swansea

A4118 - Near Knelston Primary School, Knelston

Pennard Road, Kittle

B4295 - New Rd, Crofty

Mayals Road

A4216 - Cockett Rd/Cwmbach Rd to Broadway

A483 - Fabian Way (near Port Tennant Rd)

B4295 - Cwmbach Rd, Cockett

B5444 Bonymaen Road, Pentrechwyth

Pentregethin Road, Gendros

Swansea Road, Llewitha

Belgrave Road, Gorseinon

B4296 Grovesend, Swansea

Bolgoed Road, Pontarddulais

Heol Ddu, Swansea

Swansea Road, Llangyfelach Road, Llangyfelach

A48 - Clasemont Road, Morriston

Heol Y Mynydd, Gorseinon

Birchgrove Road, Birchgrove

To see the full map including the location of fixed cameras, red light cameras, speed on green cameras and average speed cameras, visit the GoSafe website.