Harrison Williams, 25, from Blackwood strangled, punched and kicked the woman in a campaign of violence carried out during several attacks last year.

The victim was assaulted at home and at a hotel on the night of her birthday after the couple had gone to Bristol to celebrate her birthday.

On one occasion she blacked out after Williams started strangling her.

Sol Hartley, prosecuting, said: “The defendant frequently accused her of being with other men, entirely without justification.

“He would get jealous and accuse the victim of cheating on him.”

In a statement read at Cardiff Crown Court she described one of the attacks: “As quick as a flash he put his right forearm around my neck and started to squeeze.

“It was particularly painful as Harrison had broken his arm a few days earlier.

“He said he'd done it in a fight at a rave that he’d attended.

“The plaster cast was really hurting my neck.”

Williams, of Oakdale Terrace, Penmaen pleaded guilty to four counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two of strangulation and one of controlling and coercive behaviour and assault by beating.

The defendant has 10 previous convictions for 15 offences including one domestic abuse related matter against another former partner in 2017.

Stephen Thomas representing Williams said: “This was a turbulent relationship and this was a drunken loss of self-control on most occasions.

“That clearly is no excuse of course – it's probably an aggravating feature of the offending. “However, it does perhaps provide an explanation.

“It was a loss of control on the part of the defendant, rather than perhaps a desire to subdue or suppress the victim, as has been suggested, or any desire to use violence against her for any sadistic pleasure, which is often the case in this type of offending to assert dominance.”

Mr Thomas added how the defendant had been remanded in custody for past nine months.

Judge Richard Kember told Williams: “You were violent towards your victim on numerous occasions.

“There has been a substantial impact on her.”

The defendant was jailed for three years and six months and was made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact her.